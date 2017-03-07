Offaly Camogie Notes (March 7)

Results

All-Ireland Minor A Championship: Tipperary 1-18 Offaly 1-08; Post Primary: O'Neills All-Ireland Post-Primary Junior B Semi-Final: Banagher, Offaly 2-7 Claregalway Community College 0-6. Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Round 2: Offaly 1-4 Galway 1-11. Leinster League division 3: KK 1-3 The Harps 3-7.

Banagher CC

A Massive congratulations to Banagher College on reaching the Post Primary O'Neills All-Ireland Post-Primary Junior B final after defeating Claregalway last weekend. They now face Ursulines, Waterford on March 18 (TBC)

Fixtures

Littlewoods Ireland Round 3: Sun 12/03/2017 Limerick v Offaly Details TBC, U16 A Leinster championship Round 2, March 19, 2017 Wexford V Offaly.

Glenisk

Massive thanks to Glenisk for the vouchers for our senior teams' recovery after a tough game at the weekend.



Career Oppertunity

The Camogie Association is recruiting a new post for Player Welfare Co-Ordinator. Please private message the Offaly Camogie Facebook page to view the job advertisement and application form for this post. The key purpose of this new and innovative role is to develop and manage player welfare support initiatives at club and county levels within the Camogie Association. Closing date for this application is 5pm on Friday, March 10, 2017.