Na Fianna Football Club Notes (February 14)

U-21 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 1ST RD

Na Fianna Football’s first competitive outing of 2017 ended in disappointment as the U-21 Footballers made their exit from the Championship as they lost out to Gracefield in the first round in Geashill last Friday evening on a scoreline of 3-10 to 2-11. Trailing by 5 points to 2 the concession of 2 goals in the 12th min left Na Fianna with a big hill to climb. The sides added 2 points apiece before Na Fianna got into it in the 19th min when David Buckley caught a pass from the right wing and lobbed the keeper to plant the ball in the top right corner of the net.

Gracefield added 2 points to 1 before the break to lead at half time 2-08 to 1-05. A point apiece early in the second half before Na Fianna struck for their second goal on 8 mins when Jamie Ballesty’s high ball along the end line was met by the in-running Kevin Kinahan who fired it to the net. Na Fianna added 2 points to leave the minimum in it before Gracefield struck for their 3rd goal on 17 mins. Na Fianna were’nt giving up and responded again with 3 points to make it a 1 point game but try as they might they couldnt get the equaliser and Gracefield clinched it with their final point with 3 mins to go.

NA FIANNA: James Boland, Adam Kelly, Clint Horan, Ben Dunne, Peter Walsh, Kevin Beirne, Jamie Ballesty (0-01), Colin Keogh, Sean Rigney, Reece Seery, Liam Langton (0-01), David Buckley (1-01), Stephen Dwane, Kevin Kinahan (1-05), Jack O’Brien (0-03). SUBS: Stephen Pierce (for Reece Seery), Shane Finneran (for Stephen Dwane), Conor O’Meara, John Cummins, Conor McGuinness, Kaelyn Thompson, Ray Daly, Colm McGuinness, Mark Garry, Colm McDermott, Sean Cleary, Aaron McKenna, Ciaran Casey, Conor, McNally, Jamie Conroy.

U15 LEINSTER CROSS COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Na Fianna U15 Footballers encountered little difficulty as they got their 2015 camapign underway with a comprehensive win over St Columcille’s of Meath in their 1st Rd of the inaugural Leinster Cross County Football League last Sunday afternoon in Geashill on a scoreline of 7-22 to 2-06. Na Fianna tore into their visiting opponents straight from the throw in as they struck their first 3 goals inside 10 mins all from Morgan Tynan and by half time they were comfortably in front 5-09 to 1-04. In the second half Na Fianna brought on their full compliment of subs and still managed to increase their tally with a further 2-13 conceeding just 1-02.

NA FIANNA: Conor Kelly, Nathanal Troy, David McElduff, Eoin McGuinness, Jack Gorry, Adam Strong, Ryan Dunne (0-01), James Nolan (0-02), Adam Mangan (1-02), Jacob Beatty (0-04), Mark Keeley (2-01), David Carthy (0-02), Morgan Tynan (4-06), Ryan Strong (0-04), Mark Kelly. SUBS: Sean Rattigan (for Nathanal Troy), Diarmuid Finneran (for Eoin McGuinness), John Gorman (for Ryan Dunne), Oisin Henchy (for James Nolan), Cathal Young (for Adam Mangan), Alex Bolton (for Mark Keeley), Ciaran Murphy (for David Carthy),

U-15 CROSS COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

In the second round of the U15 Leinster Cross County Football League Na Fianna have been given a Walkover by Bray Emmetts (Wicklow) who have withdrawn from the competition and so Na Fianna’s next encounter will be at home to Navan O’Mahony’s (Meath) on the weekend of 25/26 Feb (Fixture details TBC).

REGISTRATION DAY

Na Fianna Football Members Registration Day will take place on Saturday the 18th of February from 12.30pm to 3.30pm in the Clubhouse in Geashill. All new and existing members are requested to come along on the day and register for the year.