Raheen GAA Club Notes (February 14)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 30 January were 13 14 26 29. There was no Jackpot winner of €11,800 and 1 Match 3 Winner [Domnic Trimble C/O Dermot Guinan] [€200]. Next week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday 13 Feb 2017.

MEMBERSHIP

Members are asked to renew their membership as soon as possible but all membership must be paid by the end of February 2017. Subscriptions are Playing Members €30, Students €20 & Non Playing Members €20 & OAP’s: €15. Payments can be given to Membership Officers Paddy Bracken or Padraig Direen. New members are very welcome.