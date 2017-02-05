Tipperary, Longford and Louth top Division 3

Louth recorded the most impressive result in the opening series of games in Division 3 with a 13 point win over Laois in O'Moore Park.

Louth led 1-8 to 0-6 at the break and they added the same amount again in the second-half to record the win.

Tipperary were pushed hard by Antrim but in the end a brace of goals proved the difference as last year's All Ireland semi-finalists came out on top.

Longford dominated the second-half as they had five points to spare over an Offaly side who finished with 13 players while an injury-time penalty from Sligo's Adrian Marren saw it end 1-14 to 2-11 between Sligo and Armagh.

Division 3 Round 1 Results

Longford 1-12 Offaly 0-10

Sligo 1-14 Armagh 2-11

Tipperary 2-12 Antrim 0-13

Laois 0-9 Louth 2-16