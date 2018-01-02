Is your young Offaly commuter missing their George?

Irish Rail has launched an online appeal looking for a young commuter is missing their toy.

George is at Heuston & has no ticket to get home! If he is yours let us know & we will get him to you pic.twitter.com/ElzuH52LQj — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 2, 2018

George, a stuffed pig, one of the characters from the hit children's television programme Peppa Pig, is waiting in Heuston station in Dublin for his owner to come forward. Heuston Station is served by trains from Tullamore, Clara and Portarlington so George's owner could be from Offaly.

The State rail service has issued an appeal, saying they will get George a ticket to allow him travel home in safety and comfort.

So if you are missing George - and George is missing you - contact Irish Rail and he will be returned.