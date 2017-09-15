WIN! We're giving away a FREE friends afternoon at Playtown Tullamore

A unique and new play centre in Offaly, Playtown Tullamore, has kindly giving us a 'Friends Afternoon' to give away to one lucky Offaly Express reader.

Playtown Tullamore, located at the Axis Business Park in the town is a fully equipped indoor miniature town encouraging imagination, creativity, engagement and interaction in a safe environment.

The Friends Afternoon at Playtown Tullamore will consist of:

- Two Free Child Admissions

- Two Barista Service Choice Of Coffees for the adults

- Two Cake Selections

To enter, simply tag a friend or fellow parent you would want to tag along for this fantastic prize as the dry summer days disappear and indoor fun is the order of the day! Enter on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Winner to be announced on Friday, September 22.

Playtown Tullamore offer excellent family discounts, special events, group packages, parties for all occasions, parent and toddler mornings, special offers and after school work and play.

For more information, visit www.playtowntullamore.com or follow them on Facebook @playtowntullamore, Snapchat @playtownt, Twitter @PlaytownT and Instagram @playtowntullamore

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.