Offaly community raffle offering the most Irish prizes ever

The Mucklagh Community Development raffles takes place at the end of the month, and it is offering the most Irish prizes we've ever seen.

The draw takes place on September 29 at the Mucklagh Community Centre and tickets are priced at €5 or three for €10.

The top prize in the raffle is a 13' X 10' PVC coated metal shed, while the second prize is a twin axle 8' 2" X 4' 2" trailer, which would be at home in any Offaly household.

Really highlighting the standard of the trailer and the shed, a €1,000 holiday voucher only makes it into the third spot, with a 49' Sony Smart TV relegated to 4th prize.

The 5th prize is a brand new lawnmower.

All funds raised through this raffle will go toward phase 2 of the development at Mucklagh Community Centre, so it's well worth buying a ticket to support the initiative.

For more information on how to enter the raffle, search for 'Mucklagh Community Centre' on Facebook. The centre will also be at the Ploughing Championships at Row 25 Block 3.

