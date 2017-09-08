COMEBACK KID: Brian Whelahan togged out for Galway in a game last night
The bigger the occasion, the better he performed, exemplified by the fact he was chosen as man of the match in two All-Ireland SHC finals, and in three of the All-Ireland Club finals he won with Birr.
On Thursday evening, the sight of him in a Galway jersey would have irked a few Offaly fans, but it was for a good cause, at least.
The game was played in front of a packed crowd at Pearse Stadium in memory of the late legendary Tribesman, Tony Keady, who passed away in August. Keady was part of the 1987 and 1988 All-Ireland winning teams from Galway.
