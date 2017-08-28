Offaly hurler may have found the reason Tyrone lost so badly to Dublin

As Tyrone were capitulating to Dublin in Croke Park, social media was awash with comments about everything from Mickey Harte's tactical prowess to the Dublin crowd mistaking Eric Lowndes for Diarmuid Connolly.

People had to find some way to entertain themselves as Dublin strolled past the red hand county with consummate ease at headquarters.

Amidst the social media babble, Shane Dooley, Offaly hurling star and Tullamore dual star, showed himself as having the finger on the pulse with his comments.

Tyrone might not be at the same level as the Dubs here but their hair do's are flawless! #Tyronevdublin — Shane Dooley (@shanedoole) August 27, 2017

His tweet was picked up by JOE.ie and is clearly a sly dig at the amount of time the Tyrone players spend preening themselves rather than coming up with a plan B!

In fariness, their hairstyles were on point - not that they'll get any medals for that in September!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.