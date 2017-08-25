Transport minister gets lost on way to Donegal floods...

It has been claimed that our Transport Minister, Shane Ross, got lost this week on his way to assess the damage caused by the floods in Donegal.

Donegal journalist Matt Britton claimed on OceanFM that the Transport Minister "got there eventually" after a slight SatNav malfunction left him in "another jurisdiction."

When the Minister 'eventually' got there he saw the extent of the damage where numerous roads, houses, businesses and bridges were destroyed.

