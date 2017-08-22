WINNER! And the best Deli Counter in Offaly is...

We have closed our most recent poll to crown Offaly's finest deli counter, and following literally thousands of votes, we finally have a winner.

After narrowing the vote to a Top 5 after initially opening the voting to the public early last week, Tyrrell's Home Baking in Tullamore has emerged as our winner with 37% of the Top 5 vote.

Tyrrell's had come second to Scally's Centra in Tullamore in the first poll, but once the Top 5 had been announced, supporters of the legendary deli and bakery got behind them.

Scally's fought gamely to finish in second place in the end with 31% of the vote, Corrib Oil in Birr was third with 11%, Mangan's Centra in Edenderry fourth with 9% while Daybreak in Banagher rounded out the Top 5 with 8%.

Tyrrell's has been in business for over 70 years, and now, thanks to thousands of Offaly Express readers, they can boast that they have the finest deli counter in the county all these years later.

Tyrrell's will now receive an Offaly Express certificate stating that they are the Best Deli in Offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.