REVEALED: Where are all the single people in Offaly

The Census results from 2016 have revealed where all the single lads and ladies are around Offaly. They've even gone to the trouble of releasing an interactive map of exactly where to find all the single pringles in the faithful county and around the county.

In our county town, Tullamore, of the 11,288 population of people aged 15 or over, 4,785 or 42.4% had a status of single. There were 2,365 (43.8%) single men and 2,420 (41.1%) single women.

Over in Edenderry, there's a population of 5,466 aged 15 or over, of which 2,235 or 40.9% had a marital status of single. There were 1,170 (42.9%) single males and 1,065 (38.9%) single females.

At the time of the last Census in 2016, this is how the county stacked up in terms of the single population:

There were 2,562 persons aged 15 or over in Clara, of which 1,069 or 41.7% had a marital status of single. There were 532 (43.8%) single males and 537 (39.8%) single females.

There were 3,416 persons aged 15 or over in Birr, of which 1,414 or 41.4% had a marital status of single. There were 690 (43.1%) single males and 724 (39.9%) single females.

There were 1,430 persons aged 15 or over in Banagher, of which 564 or 39.4% had a marital status of single. There were 317 (43.2%) single males and 247 (35.5%) single females.

There were 590 persons aged 15 or over in Rhode, of which 221 or 37.5% had a marital status of single. There were 107 (39.8%) single males and 114 (35.5%) single females.

There were 153 persons aged 15 or over in Killeigh, of which 45 or 29.4% had a marital status of single. There were 18 (25.0%) single males and 27 (33.3%) single females.

There were 817 persons aged 15 or over in Daingean, of which 345 or 42.2% had a marital status of single. There were 178 (46.0%) single males and 167 (38.8%) single females.

There were 289 persons aged 15 or over in Kinnitty, of which 115 or 39.8% had a marital status of single. There were 64 (43.8%) single males and 51 (35.7%) single females.

There were 114 persons aged 15 or over in Killurin, of which 31 or 27.2% had a marital status of single. There were 19 (32.2%) single males and 12 (21.8%) single females.

There were 6,019 persons aged 15 or over in Portarlington, of which 2,370 or 39.4% had a marital status of single. There were 1,185 (40.6%) single males and 1,185 (38.2%) single females.

There were 510 persons aged 15 or over in Shinrone, of which 191 or 37.5% had a marital status of single. There were 103 (41.5%) single males and 88 (33.6%) single females.

There were 179 persons aged 15 or over in Pollagh, of which 55 or 30.7% had a marital status of single. There were 28 (32.6%) single males and 27 (29.0%) single females.

There were 321 persons aged 15 or over in Ballinagar, of which 113 or 35.2% had a marital status of single. There were 51 (34.2%) single males and 62 (36.0%) single females.

There were 332 persons aged 15 or over in Walsh Island or Coolagary, of which 110 or 33.1% had a marital status of single. There were 62 (36.9%) single males and 48 (29.3%) single females.

There were 467 persons aged 15 or over in Cloghan, of which 221 or 47.3% had a marital status of single. There were 110 (48.9%) single males and 111 (45.9%) single females.

There were 175 persons aged 15 or over in Belmont, of which 78 or 44.6% had a marital status of single. There were 44 (46.8%) single males and 34 (42.0%) single females.

There were 731 persons aged 15 or over in Kilcormac, of which 313 or 42.8% had a marital status of single. There were 160 (45.8%) single males and 153 (40.1%) single females.

