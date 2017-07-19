'Throne of Turf' causes a stir in Offaly town

Motorists and passer-by in Edenderry were left bemused on Tuesday as a throne of turf popped up outside the Town Hall at O'Connell Square.

The turf chair was built in the centre of the town yesterday as a symbol for Culture Night which takes place in Offaly and across the country on September 22.

Louise O'Brien and Anne Morris got a headstart with their Turf Chair, erected on Tuesday to the amusement of locals.

The reason behind the chair was explained by local Edenderry councillor Noel Cribbin. "It was built and left there for a few hours outside the Town Hall in Edenderry."

"The chair is the icon for Culture Night and represents the link between the everyday objects and our imagination," Cribbin said.

"The chair exists in all cultures and so is a big part of the theme on Culture Night. So put September in your diary and we look forward to a great night," Louise and Anne added.

Culture Night takes place on September 22 and will see many towns and cities hosting an array of different cultural events, from music and dance, to poetry and art installations.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.