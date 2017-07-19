POLL: Where can you get the best cup of coffee in Offaly?

We are beginning the search for Offaly's Best Cup of Coffee and we want your suggestions. Whether it's a morning pick-me-up or a mid-afternoon ritual, we all love a good cup of coffee.

Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had?

Let us know your favourite by leaving your suggestions in the comments below this post on Facebook, or by emailing us using the information below.

We will launch a poll based on your suggestions on Thursday morning, and the winner will be announced next week.

The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

