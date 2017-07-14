Offaly company teams up with The Emoji Movie for epic competition

To celebrate the release of The Emoji Movie, Carroll’s of Tullamore are giving you the chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity to go behind the scenes of the studio that brings you The Emoji Movie in Los Angeles.

In an exclusive experience not usually available to the public, you will venture behind the fun-filled doors of Sony Pictures Animation studio.

You’ll meet and greet the creators of your favourite Emoji Movie characters to learn all about how they bring these big screen personalities to life.

Enjoy an animation demonstration to see how the action is created before reimagining yourself as one of the stars as you take part in a character voice recording.

Get a fascinating insight into this hub of movie making excellence and leave the envy of all your friends and family.

This prize includes return flights and three nights at a four star hotel in Los Angeles plus additional activities.

To enter, simply click here to visit the Carroll's website, watch the clip from the new Emoji Movie and answer the simple question. What are you waiting for?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.