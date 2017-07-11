Who is Offaly's best sporting groundskeeper?

Last week we crowned our Sports Star of the Month for June, rewarding sporting excellence and achievement. Now, we want to recognise those people behind the scenes. This week we are going to run a poll to crown 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

No matter what the sport, whether they paint lines, cut grass or fix fences, we want you to nominate your groundskeeper so they'll be in with a chance of winning an Offaly Express certificate.

Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game. Sprinters, fly-halfs, corner-forwards and star strikers all make these sporting venues their stage.

Well now it's time to reward those who make sure those venues are in tip-top shape every time they are called upon. It's their dedication and hard work that allows us enjoy the sports we love.

Please leave your suggestions in the comments section under this post on Facebook or email us using the details below. Once we've gathered the nominees, we'll launch a poll where you can vote to crown the winner.

This competition is open to grounds staff across the sporting spectrum.

The poll will run until Monday, July 17 when the winner will be announced. They will then receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

