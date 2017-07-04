IT'S OFFICIAL! Studio One receives its 'Best Hairdresser in Offaly' certificate

The Studio One hair salon in Tullamore has been presented with its 'Best Hairdresser in Offaly' certificate from the Offaly Express.

The result was overwhelming as Dee Gallagher's Studio One in Tullamore emerged as a clear winner with 28% of the votes cast in our Top 10 showdown last month.

Studio One raced into a lead once the Top 10 was published, seeing off town rivals Cheveux, who finished in second place on 16%.

