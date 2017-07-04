IT'S OFFICIAL! Flynn's Fingerboard receives their 'Best 99 in Offaly' certificate

Flynn's Centra Fingerboard in Tullamore has been presented with its Offaly Express certificate, indicating that they serve the best 99 ice cream in the county, according to Offaly Express readers.

Racking up 25%, Flynn's emerged as the people's choice despite a late push from Baggot's Centra in Clara, which was not enough to stem the tide of votes for the popular Tullamore shop.

Baggot's managed to finish as the runner-up on 18% while Tom Darcy's in Mount Lucas was third on 12%.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.