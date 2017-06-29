COMPETITION: Win yourself a pair of tickets to Offaly v Waterford this weekend

This is your chance to win a pair of tickets to Offaly's clash with Waterford in the All-Ireland Hurling Qualifiers at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park this Saturday.

We have three pairs to give away to the Offaly Express readers.

To enter, simply scroll down, answer our simple question and fill in the entry form. You can enter as many times as you want and the winners will be announced on Friday afternoon.

Powered by | Report abuse