Offaly jersey turns up in yet another random location

Offaly jerseys have a habit of turning up in unusual locations, but in the US last night, it made an appearance in front of million of sports fans.

This proud Offaly man disregarded Offaly's two defeats at the weekend, and proudly pulled on his county colours for his trip on the Subway in New York.

Little did he know, he was spotted by some eagle eyed Irish followers of the official NBA Snapchat account. The account follows the goings on in the hugely popular American basketball league and is followed by millions around the world.

Tuesday's NBA story followed a number of the sport's future stars as they prepare for the NBA Draft on Thursday. Firstly it followed one of the Draft favourites Markelle Fultz, before catching up with the towering Jonathan Isaac as he stepped off the New York Subway.

So the question is, who is this Offaly man on the Subway?

