25 things you'll hear every Offaly person say during a heatwave

After three days in a row of 20+ degree weather, it's fair to say we're entering survival mode now as we try to ride out this heatwave and welcome the blissful return of rain and wind.

Here is out definitive list of phrases you'll hear from all Offaly people during the dry spell...

- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog

- There's great drying out

- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

SEE ALSO: 20 things your aul lad said to you on the bog growing up

- It's cruel warm

- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat

- A drop of rain would do no harm

- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat

- They're giving it fine for the week

- I hear it's to break at the weekend

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Jazus you're after getting scalded

- I don't need suncream, I'm naturally sallow

- Tea is the only thing for this heat

- I always burn first, then I go brown

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour

- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute

- We could do with a bit of a breeze

- It's nearly too hot

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now