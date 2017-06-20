COMPETITION: Win five tickets to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

To celebrate the 10th year of Dubai Duty Free’s title sponsorship of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, they have given us five tickets to give away to one lucky Offaly Express reader.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes place at the Curragh on Saturday July 1, and the big race goes to post at 5.20pm. The first race gets underway on Saturday at 2.35pm and the final race takes place at 6pm, after which there will be live music performed by Radio Shack and Tammy Brown on the Garden Plaza Stage.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival runs from Friday June 30, to Sunday July 2. Due to the restricted capacity at the Curragh this year, patrons are advised to pre-book tickets on www.curragh.ie. Hospitality tickets are still available.

To enter, tag the four people you would bring if you won in the comments section under this post on Facebook.

