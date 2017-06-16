We have a winner in our search to find Offaly's best hairdresser!

After thousands of Offaly Express readers cast their votes, we have finally crowned the best hairdresser in Offaly.

The result was overwhelming as Studio One in Tullamore emerged as a clear winner with 28% of the votes cast in our Top 10 showdown.

Dee Gallagher's Studio One Hair Salon raced into a lead once the Top 10 was published last week, seeing off town rivals Cheveux into second place on 16%.

SEE ALSO: We have a winner in our search to find the best barber in Offaly!

Edenderry owner Clara Donoghue from Eden Glamour can also celebrate a wonderful third place finish after receiving 14% of the total votes cast.

AJ's Hair and Beauty and Root66 rounded out the top 5 with 9% and 7% respectively

This poll truly captured the public's attention with tens of thousands of you logging on to have your say at www.offalyexpress.ie.

Studio One Hair Salon in Tullamore will now receive a certificate stating that they are the best hairdressers in the county according to our readers.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.