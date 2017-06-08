Offaly students miss crisps more than mammy's cooking when abroad

According to a recent survey carried out by Eurosender, one of the leading European booking engines for ordering shipping services of various items, more than half of Irish students surveyed (61%) miss Tayto Cheese and Onion crisps the most during their Erasmus year abroad.

15% of responders miss Dairy Milk chocolate; 13% Barry’s tea and only 10% miss their Mum’s home cooked meals most. The mammies of Offaly are recoiling in horror as we speak, refusing to send any more care packages to their children abroad on an Erasmus year.

More than 3,200 Irish students from Ireland participate in an Erasmus year to Europe each year. This survey also revealed that over 50% of the students surveyed availed of shipping services prior to returning to Ireland. Books appeared to be the most popular items shipped home (40%), while clothes only accounted for 28% of items.

Tim Potočnik, CEO and Founder of Eurosender, said: "As a former Erasmus student, I would like to encourage young people to take part in this life-changing experience. This experience should not be compromised by the hassle of arranging logistics such as shipping, however, our survey shows that 40% of respondents did not avail of shipping services because of perceived difficulties and 34% felt that the service was too expensive."

"Eurosender say they take the hassle out of shipping and offer a reliable service at an affordable price. "Our mission is to make students’ lives easier so that they can fully embrace this wonderful opportunity," Potočnik said.

