Where is the best hairdresser or barbers in Offaly?

For our next 'best of' Offaly poll, we're moving away from the world or food and drink and into the world of hair. We are beginning the search for the best hairdresser or barber in Offaly.

Do they serve coffee while you wait, are they consistent, is the chat top notch, are the staff friendly, do they give the finest blue rinse or buzz cut in the business? Whatever measure you use, let us know who you think deserves the crown.

We need your suggestions to create our poll, in which we will let you vote for your favourite. So, who will have a certificate hanging in their window telling the public they are the best hairdresser or barber in the county according to thousands of Offaly Express readers.

Go back to Facebook and leave your suggestions in the comments section, or email us on the address below to make sure your favourite is included the running when voting opens on Thursday evening, June 8.

We will crown an overall winner as well as reveal the winner in both categories - hairdressers and barbers. Both will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

