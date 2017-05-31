The most popular baby names in Offaly have been revealed in a new report released by the Central Statistics office today, Wednesday, May 31.

The statistics are broken down in terms of county and they show that in the faithful county, Daniel was the most popular boy's name in 2016, while Emily was the most popular for baby girls.

Nationwide, James is the most popular boy's name, taking over the crown from Jack which had been the most popular since 2007. Jack has held on to second place in the overall figures.

Offaly are in line with the most popular girl's names as Emily also retained the top spot nationally, a position it has held since 2011, while Grace was in second place in 2016.

For boys, Muhammad, Louis, Lucas, Josh, Jason and Ollie had most growth in popularity last year, while Willow, Matilda, Harper, Heidi and Zoey showed the most growth in popularity for newborn girls.

