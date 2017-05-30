Where can you get Offaly's best pint of Guinness?

We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Offaly?

We have found the best chipper, the best 99 ice cream and GAA nickname, and now we are asking the public to send us nominations for pubs serving the best version of the iconic stout.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub that goes along with it, we need to crown the winner.

The only rule is that the pub must be in Offaly - we'll have no outsiders! A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the Faithful county.

So, let us know in the comments section back on Facebook or email to the address below. We will then compile a poll where you will have the chance to vote for your favourite.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.