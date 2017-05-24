20 things you will remember if you grew up in Tullamore

1 - When we nearly froze to death in the summer at the outdoor pool on the Church Road

2 - When teenagers used to flock to the Sacred Heart School Disco

3 - When you moved up from the Sacred Heart Disco and the highlight of the week was Saturday night in The Harriers

4 - When you had to go to mass somewhere else in town after the church burned down

5 -When the canal froze so hard, you didn't need a bridge to cross it

6 - When the Record and Tape Centre was the only source of music

7 - When The Chariot in Market Square was the gaming centre of the town

8 - When Captain Zooms opened in Market Square and we suddenly all thought we were American

9 - When we bought a selection of sweets by the bag in Talbots

10 - When Quinnsworth and Dunnes Stores were both on Patrick Street

11 - When the cinema was in Market Square

12 - When there was a far greater choice of night clubs on the weekend

13 - When Pallas Lake and the Grotto were major attractions for teenagers

14 - When half the houses in Tullamore had a television, or if you were lucky a video recorder, rented from Kilroys.

15 - When Collins Lane was just a load of fields

16 - When the Bridge Centre and Main Street was a place where farmers brought their crops

17 - When the town park had threes, swings, a slide, some sand and a roundabout and was beside the canal

18 - When Hayes Hotel was a big hotel in the middle of the town

19 - When the co-op corner actually had a co-op on the corner

20 - When the options for clothes shopping consisted of a couple of drapery stores and Dunnes Stores

For many more memories from Tullamore and around Offaly, pick up your copy of our 'Yesteryears' book which is now on sale for just €10. You never know what familiar faces you might see.