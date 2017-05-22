Where is the best chipper in Offaly?

Chippers are a mainstay in every town and village in Ireland. Whether a smoked cod and chips, quarter pounder or battered sausage is your thing, every one has their favourite spot. How else would we end a night out if we didn't have the local chipper?

We are beginning the search for the ultimate Offaly chipper so we can crown the best before National Fish and Chips day on May 31.

Leave your suggestions in the Facebook comment thread and tell us who should be crowned as being the absolute best in terms of salty and vinegary goodness!

Once you've made your suggestions, we will create a poll to allow you vote for the best, while the winning chipper will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate to show they are the people's choice.

