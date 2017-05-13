Jedward top poll to find Ireland's Greatest Ever Eurovision Song
The thousands of votes have been counted and it's official, 'Lipstick' by Jedward has been selected as Ireland's Greatest Ever Eurovision Song.
The twins received 54% of the total vote well ahead of 'The Voice' by Eimear Quinn which received 18% of the vote.
Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan came third with 'Rock and Roll Kids' which took 9% of the vote.
WHILE YOU ARE HERE: VOTE: Which of these is the greatest player nickname in Offaly GAA?
The duo were followed by Johnny Logan who took both fourth and fifth place with 'What's Another Year' (5%) and 'Hold Me Now' (4%).
Ireland's first Eurovision winner, Dana was next with 3% while Niamh Kavanagh and Mickey Harte both received 2% of the vote.
Rounding out the ten songs were Dustin the Turkey and Linda Martin who both picked up just 1% of the votes each although Dustin's 'Irelande Douze Pointe' finished just ahead of Linda's 'Why Me'.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on