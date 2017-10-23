Top tips for keeping your pets safe this Halloween

In advance of the Halloween festivities, Petmania, Ireland’s leading chain of pet stores, have issued the following list of tips to help ensure your pet is kept safe from the ghouls and goblins of Halloween, as well as the real dangers of fireworks, bonfires and anti-social behaviour.

Top Tips:

1. No Sweets of Chocolate! These can be fatal for your pet. Pick up a pet friendly treat instead

2. Costumes are Optional – make sure that any pet costume is comfy and if your pet looks unhappy, don’t persist

3. Stay Indoors – the safest place for your pet is indoors, in a quiet, calm space, away from the door bell and visiting trick’r’treaters

4. Candles & Lanterns can easily get knocked over by an excited pet. Keep them out of reach or use a battery operated version instead

5. Wear Reflectives! Stay visible outdoors with reflective collars, leads and coats

6. Check ID Tags to make sure that they are secure and the details correct. If your pet gets spooked and runs away, it will be easier to get him/her home safely.

For more further information about keeping your pet safe and well at Halloween and throughout the year, visit Petmania.ie or drop into your local store today. Stores nationwide.

