Cannonball coming to Offaly this September

Cannonball, Europe's largest organised road trip is coming to Offaly again this September.

On day three of Cannonball on September 10, the route will take the cars Sligo to Kilkenny. The lunch stop will take place in Mullingar at 1pm and will then proceed to Offaly. The route takes it through Tullamore and on to Kinnitty before an Official Fuel Stop at Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall at 4pm.

From there the route takes the participants through Laois and on to Kilkenny.

The Cannonball begins on Friday, September 8 when it goes from Dublin to Limerick via Kinsalr. Day 2 will take the cars from Limerick to Sligo via Galway.

Over 150,000 people are expected to line the streets as McLarens, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Porsches, Masserattis and Bentleys blaze a trail through towns and counties in spectacular style. With festivals and gatherings all along the route, this three-day road trip is an experience of a lifetime. For further details and to register click here

Cannonball Ireland has raised over €900,000 for Irish Charities. This year, Make a Wish will be Cannonball Ireland's charity.