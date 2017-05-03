Rose of Tralee Profile 13: Snooker star Sandra looking forward to 'making friends and having a laugh'

Sandra McCann sponsored by The Blueball Pub

My name is Sandra McCann, I'm 25 years old and from Clonaslee. I went to primary and secondary school in Clonaslee followed by three different college courses.

I graduated with my Business Degree in June and I'm manager of Subway in Mountmellick. I love to play pool and snooker and have represented Ireland in the European Snooker Championships in Lithuania last June.

I have a huge passion for photography and have completed my diploma in it.

I am looking forward to meeting all the girls in the Offaly Rose, making friends and having a laugh. Thanks to my sponsor, family and friends for their support.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp