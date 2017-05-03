Rose of Tralee Profile 11: Hip-hop dancer Niamh is 'looking forward to meeting the rest of the girls involved'

Niamh Lynch sponsored by Douglas Jewellers Tullamore

Hi my name is Niamh Lynch, I am 18 years old and come from Edenderry.

I attended the local girl’s primary school in Edenderry and then I went on to Oakland’s Community College. I am currently studying in Maynooth University, doing an Arts Degree in English, History and Anthropology.

On top of that I have a part time job in a small coffee shop in Edenderry called The Blackforest.

I have a major interest in dancing and I am a current member of Maynooth Dance Society, where I mainly focus on Hip Hop dancing. I am really looking forward to meeting the rest of the girls involved in this year’s Offaly Rose Selection.

Thank you to my sponsors Douglas Jewellers in Tullamore.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp