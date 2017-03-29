Rio hero Nicole addresses Student Leadership conference

Nicole Turner, a second year pupil at Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington, who swam and carried the flag for Ireland at the Rio Paralympics, impressed hundreds of students with her story recently, when she was a keynote speaker at Ceist's national Student Leadership Conference.

Nicole addressed over 250 pupils from schools nationwide at the Dublin event, who had gathered to share their experiences and views on living in Ireland and leadership in their schools and communities. Minister Richard Bruton and Archbishop Diarmuid Martin also spoke at the event.