No fooling the people of Portarlington when it comes to tackling litter

Rubbish is no joke and the people of Portarlington will prove this on April Fools day when they embark on a mass clean up around the town on the Laois Offaly border.

Portarlington Tidy Towns is organising the cleaning of several areas in the town on Saturday April 1 from 10am.

Anyone who wishes to have their road or housing estate included in the clean up contact David Maher (086) 3475357. Previous years David has been involved in several big clean ups and helps co-ordinate the big effort.

The Portarlington Tidy Towns are asking people on the day to give an hour or two to help in this voluntary effort to clean up your local area.

Gloves, rubbish bags and a truck to transport away the rubbish will be available on the day.

The event co-incides with Clean up Laois Week runs from April 3-7 next. For other communities who wish to register a form can be downloaded from Laois County Council's website www.laois.ie or call the Enviornment Section on 057867330.

AES is supporting the week hosted by the council. Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be made available to all groups who register. Bags or rubbish collected during the week will be collected afterwards.

The public are asked to report illegal dumping by contacting 1800323230