Offaly schools urged to sign up for Moo Crew Primary School campaign

Irish Olympian Derval O’Rourke was out to support the National Dairy Council at a Kid’s Press Conference at the Family Farm in Dublin Zoo to launch this year’s Moo Crew Campaign.

Students from Christ the King Boys National School in Cabra were on hand to answer questions about the programme accompanied by their teacher Sarah Quinn and Moo Crew Mascot Milly.

Moo Crew, The Primary Dairy Moovement, will be available to primary schools again from early March with a programme which expands into the Junior and Senior Infant classes, all the way up to 6th class; and with extended resources for teachers and pupils. We have revamped the website with new imagery and have made it even more user friendly with a mobile interface for teachers on the go!

The Moo Crew programme was developed by the National Dairy Council in consultation with primary teachers, the popular initiative is a fun and engaging way for children to learn the benefits of a healthy, balanced diet and the importance of exercise. Now in its 4th year, over almost a third of all primary schools took part in the programme in 2016.

This year we have introduced a new module around the Cheeses of Europe which should be a really interesting insight into the varieties of cheese and the geography of each region. NDC Ambassador and three-time Olympian Derval O’Rourke, who is an ambassador for Cheese Up Your Life, an EU funded campaign and a supporter of Moo Crew is delighted to be involved in the programme and said

“We know from its success in previous years that children really enjoy getting involved with Moo Crew. Learning about food as a source of nutrition and the ways to consume a healthy, balanced diet to support growth and health – these are really important life skills which help kids to make smart choices,” said Derval.

Moo Crew is designed to be linked to the primary curriculum and to be easy to implement in a busy classroom. It also nurtures creativity, team building, literacy and numeracy skills. Milly the cow, the popular Moo Crew mascot, continues to add colour and fun with her exercises, tips and favourite recipes.

Moo Crew Prizes

Children also have the option to create a poster and to take part in the Moo Crew class-based competition. Junior classes are asked to design a poster to show us what they have learned about the importance of healthy eating and exercise and senior classes are asked to demonstrate what they have learned through an awareness campaign in their schools and communities.

The top three classes in the Junior Category (Junior Infants – 2nd class) and top three classes in the Senior Category (3rd-6th class) will win an amazing VIP farm experience to Airfield Farm, where they will have a day packed with adventure. Each of the six schools will also win a training session with Moo Crew ambassador Derval O’Rourke plus a sports equipment pack. There are also two county prizes valued at €100 each at senior and junior level

Teachers or pupils who want to find out more about becoming involved in Moo Crew or entering the Moo Crew competition can visit www.moocrew.ie ; email info@moocrew.ie; or call 01 5224844. You can follow the NDC on Facebook NDCIreland and on Twitter @NDC_ie #moocrew