Top ten tips for quitting smoking for good

Tired of trying to kick the habit? Weary of not being able to ditch the cigarettes?

Today, March 1 (Ash Wednesday) is National No Smoking Day. Dr. Paul Kavanagh from the HSE is urging smokers to take the first positive steps towards quitting. Dr. Kavanagh says that National No Smoking Day is an ideal time to stop smoking and has outlined his ten top tips for quitting, in an effort to help and encourage smokers to give up the habit.

There are approximately 800,000 smokers at any one time in Ireland. The odds facing smokers are bleak. We know that one in two smokers will die from a tobacco related disease. This week alone, over 100 lives will be lost from smoking in Ireland. Trying to beat these odds is a dangerous game for smokers.

Dr. Paul’s 10 Top Tips to Quit Smoking:



1. Prepare to quit: take a moment to write down your reasons for quitting. Keep them close to hand or even stick them on your fridge as a reminder to stay strong.



2. Make a date to quit – the QUIT Team can help you set your quit date and stick to it.



3. Get by with a little help from your friends – supportive friends, family and even work colleagues could make all the difference to you on your QUIT journey.



4. Change your routine and habits - do you normally have a cigarette with a coffee or tea? Then change your routine – have a cup of water instead or hold your cup in the other hand.



5. Get active – when you QUIT you may notice you have more time on your hands so take some time out for activities that you enjoy or try out some new ones.



6. Think positive – remember it’s never too late to QUIT. Take it one day at a time, say today I’m not doing to smoke, tomorrow is another day.



7. Watch your money grow – save your money that you would otherwise spend on cigarettes, you might be surprised at how quickly it all adds up.



8. Keep check on cravings –your craving for nicotine will peak at 3-5 minutes and will pass if you deal with it. Have your heard of the 4Ds? 1. Delay at least 3 – 5 minutes and the urge will pass; 2. Drink a glass of water or fruit juice; 3. Distract yourself, move away from the situation; and 4. Deep breathe – breathe slowly and deeply.



9. Watch what you eat. Do 'a quick-fix shop' to include foods such as fruit, crackers, etc. These are taken to satisfy the ' hand to mouth action'.



10. Help yourself QUIT by getting support from the QUIT Team. Our service is available to everyone and is free of charge. By using a support service like our makes you twice as likely to succeed. Find details of your local free HSE stop smoking supports



The QUIT Team are standing by to help you:

CALL US | 1800 201 203

EMAIL US | support@quit.ie

TEXT US | Freetext QUIT to 50100

Tweet US | @HSEQuitTeam

Facebook Us | facebook.com/HSEQuit