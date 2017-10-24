Offaly woman aiming for Queen of the Land crown

Martina Mealiffe is this year's Offaly Macra representative for the Queen of the Land competition.

Martina is a member of Rahan Macra and will be taking to the stage in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore on the Saturday night, November 11.

Queen of the land kicks off on Friday, November 10 with DJ Sash keeping everyone entertained. The Saturday sees the girls taking to the stage for their onstage interviews with an 8pm start, followed by music by Transmitter, Legacy and Joe Wynne.

On Sunday the crowning of the queen will take place at midnight but before this the banquet takes place at 7pm. Music on the night by White Diamond. Tickets are on sale and can be bought online.

Martina is the 27-year-old daughter of Eamon and Ann from Rhode, and is currently living and working in Cork. She is a trader with Aviva dealing with all aspects of commercial insurance. She studied Business in Athlone Institute of Technology and made many friends along the way.

Martina loves meeting up with friends for dinner or just a cup of tea and a chat. She has made many a friend since joining Macra too and will be the first to put her hand up to do something. She has competed in many competitions since joining Macra at both county and national level. She has done bowling, question time, stock judging and impromptu debating to name but a few.

Martina has Macra in her blood. She comes from a family who was heavily involved in Macra, with her grandfather Patrick being a founding member of Durrow Macra.

When she has spare time outside of Macra and work you will find her helping out at home either cooking or out on the family farm, driving a tractor, blocking a gap - you name it, she will do it. She loves to have her quiet time too, to read a book and catch up on current affairs.

She also would have the travel bug and has travelled both abroad and around Ireland. She also loves shopping, but who doesn't like a bit of retail therapy.

Martina is Rahan Macra secretary and at county level is Offaly Macra vice chairperson and rural youth officer. She has a passion for rural youth issues and has only recently organised a very successful mental health talk. She has a great interest in raising funding for charities. She has done sponsored silence for Irish Cancer Society, she has also done the mini marathon in Dublin for PARC which is a road safety charity and has also the Darkness into light.

Martina is an outgoing, enthusiastic person who is always up for the craic. She is kind and compassionate. She is a reliable person who will do something once she says she will. She is a confident person and will do both our club Rahan and Offaly Macra proud.

