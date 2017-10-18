Offaly Macra Notes (October 18)

Competitions



Congratulations to all who participated in the county round of Public Speaking and Impromptu Public Speaking in Rahan Hall on Friday 13th October. Ferbane/Banagher Macra win first place in the Public Speaking competition ajd Tuallmore Macras Patricia Forde took home the title for Impromptu Public Speaking.



Well done to Tullamore Macra in the National GAA finals Sunday last in the Faithful Fields Kilcormac. Thanks to all volunteers and those at the Faithful Fields who were involved in running of the competition.



Best of luck to the Killoughey and Ferbane/Banagher Teams in the Know your Ag National Final at the Rally at the end of the month.



The Royal Rally

Meath Macra na Feirme and Meath County Council have come together to host the Make It Meath Royal Rally 2017, an Annual Young Farmers Conference. The Rally is the biggest event of the Macra year - it offers activities to suit everyone and a place for Macra members and non Macra members to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime. The rally runs from Friday October 27th to Sunday 29th. Check out www.royalrally2017.com for more info. Offaly Macra will be in attendance.



Ferbane/Banagher Macra

A 'Cups Against Cancer Coffee Morning' in aid of the Irish Cancer Society is being organised by Ferbane/Banagher Macra which will take place in the Heritage Centre, Ferbane on the 21st October from 10.30pm to 1.30pm. There will be a bake sale and raffle at the event, so come and join us for a cuppa, cakes and a chat. Check out our event on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and also for details of where donations can also be made on our GoFundMe page. For more information contact Sarah Kelly on 086-3575915.

Congratulations to Steven Kelly, Sarah Kelly and Deirdre Colgan on winning the county round of the Public Speaking competition. On Friday night 13th October last, not only was the club victorious but Steven Kelly also picked up the 'Best Speaker' award. Well done to Tullamore macra who won the Impromptu Public Speaking county round.

Next club meeting on 2nd November in Teach Lea, Lough Boots at 8.30pm. Contact Sarah Kelly for more details on macra activities and events coming up on 086-3575915.



Rahan Macra

Our weekly soccer continues Wednesday at 9pm in Rahan Hall. Hope to see you there.

Are you a 17-35 year old currently seeking a social outlet?. Rahan Macra has the solution for you. From sports to drama, agriculture to travel, there is something for everyone. To become a new member or to find out more information, call Martina on 085 1650746



Tullamore Macra

Congratulations to our team of Emma Leogue, Patricia Forde and Sinead Buckley who spoke on their topic of Mental Health at the county round of public speaking and for also taking part in the county round of Impromptu Public Speaking with topics including chocolate, ladies GAA and our health system to name but a few! Patricia was the winner of the impromptu public speaking who spoke fantastically on the night and is going forward to the national semi final in a few weeks time!

Congratulations also to our GAA team who took part in the national final of GAA in the Faithful Fields, Kilcormac. The team included Nicholas Berry, Darren Buckley, Chris Gethings, Sean Rigney, Ciaran Egan, James Griffin and Nigel Scally.

Offaly Macra Members excel at Public Speaking

Last Friday evening seen Offaly Macra members gather at Rahan Hall for the county round of the Public Speaking and Impromptu public speaking finals. There was an excellent turn out and large increase over the last number of years. The evening began with Tullamore and Ferbane going head to head in Public Speaking. The Tullamore team was Emma Leogue, Sinead Buckley and Patricia Forde who all spoke about Mental Health. The Ferbane/Banagher team made up of Steven Kelly, Sarah Kelly and Deirdre Colgan who gave their opinions on whether or not the Rose of Tralee was past its sell by date. Both teams were highly commended by the judges, Johnny Butterfield and Michael Dolan who are both past members of Offaly Macra, on the way they presented themselves and the content of their speeches. On the night Ferbane/Banagher were worthy winners and will go on to represent Offaly in the Semi Finals in November.

Also on the night, the crowd was entertained by Steven Kelly, Emma, Leogue, Martina Mealiffe, Sarah Kelly and Patricia Forde taking part in the Impromptu Public Speaking competition. Each speaker picks their topic from a hat and must speak on it for 2 minutes without any preparation time. The competition was tight and the topics were entertaining with the members having to battle it out about summer holidays, relationships and ‘their first time’ to name just a few. Patricia Forde, from Tullamore Macra was the judge’s choice to represent Offaly in the next round of the competition.

The final prize of the night, for the best speaker, went to Steven Kelly. Steven is Chairperson of Offaly Macra and a member of the Ferbane/Banagher club. On the night he impressed judges with his witty personality and his knowledge on Las Vegas and lady drivers, and contrasting views on the Rose of Tralee while chairing the Ferbane/Banagher public speaking team.

We’d like to thank the judges for their time and all the members for taking part and wish the all those going forward to the next round the very best of luck