Tullamore Mart closed today due to Hurricane Ophelia

The decision has been taken to close the Tullamore Mart for the day amid fears of Hurricane Ophelia which is currently tracking towards the Midlands.

This decision comes on foot of multiple closures and cancellations, including by Dunnes Stores, court sittings, outpatient hospital appointments, bus services, some rail services, schools and many public services across the country.

Many pharmacies are also closed and people are urged to contact their local pharmacy before travelling.

The reminder from Met Éireann, Gardaí and the government is to avoid making non-essential journeys and to remain indoors.