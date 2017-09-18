Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (September 18)

National Ploughing Championships

Offaly Macra will be at the National Ploughing Championships on 19th, 20th and 21st September. Make sure and call in to the Macra stand to see what we have to offer and to join your nearest club!!



Competitions

Our next competition is the county round of Beef and Sheep Stockjudging. This takes place on O’Connors Farm, Clara on Friday 22nd September, time tbc. The county round of GAA takes place on Sunday 24th September at 1pm in Cloghan. All welcome!

Best of Luck to the Tullamore team heading to the Question Time National Final on 30th September.



County Awards Night

Our County Awards Night for 2016/2017 will be held on September 29th in Esker Hills Golf Club at 9pm.



Christmas Market Trip Away

Offaly Macra are organising a trip to the Christmas Market in Copenhagen. Flying out from Dublin at 16.25 on Friday 15th December, returning Sunday 17th December at 20.10. Flights and accommodation will be circa. €235, of which a deposit of €100 must be paid shortly. If interested, you must let your local club secretary know.



Miscellaneous

On 28th September, Nenagh Macra are holding their version of the popular TV show, “'First Dates”. If you are young, free and single why not head to the Pepper Mill restaurant to find your true love! Fee of €30 - a small price for love! Contact your club secretary to fill in an application form or email nenaghmacrafirstdates@gmail.com.

Meath Macra na Feirme and Meath County Council have come together to host the Make It Meath Royal Rally 2017, an Annual Young Farmers Conference. The Rally is the biggest event of the Macra year - it offers activities to suit everyone and a place for Macra members and non Macra members to make friends and memories that will last a lifetime. The rally runs from Friday October 27th to Sunday 29th. Check out www.royalrally2017.com for more info.

Everyone at Offaly Macra would like to wish two Tullamore Macra members, James Carey and Brian, the best of luck as they head off to New Zealand for the next 6 months.



Tullamore Macra

A huge thank you to our members who took part in the county round of Bowling & Question Time and massive congratulations to our Bowling Team who are going forward to the National Final. We have an exciting event coming up shortly, so keep your eyes peeled for more information! We have a full calendar planned for the year ahead and would love to see some new faces! If interested in joining our club, contact Nicholas 086-1514297 or Trish 085-8494259.

