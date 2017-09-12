1st prize for Belgian Blue at Tullamore Mart

There was some beautiful bovine lots for sale at Tullamore Mart on Monday night, September 11.

The Bull Weanling Show and Sale attracted people from around the country to see and buy some of the finest bulls around.

Steven McEvoy from Derry, Rosenallis Co. Laois claimed 1st prize for his Belgian Blue Bull.

His bull weighed 300kg and eventually sold for €920.

