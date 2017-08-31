Offaly farm dealer launches new compact disc harrow

Birr farm machinery dealer, Tom Shaw, an authorised representative for the Farmhand range of equipment, has announced the arrival to its showroom of the all-new Amazone Catros 3003 compact disc harrow.

Selling at a price €2,500 below the existing Catros 3001 – the new 3003 is designed for shallow and intensively mixing soil tillage and is fitted with the same 460mm plain discs which have proven to be ideal working at a depth of 2”- 5”.

Expected to appeal to 'value-driven farmers and contractors,' the 3003 is eligible for the latest EU TAMS II support.

Backed by an Amazone Finance package, the 3003, with open crumbler roller, is available at an initial ‘hitch up and go’ VAT inclusive payment of just under €1,400, followed by an additional nine half yearly payments of the same amount.

For further information, customers are asked to contact Farmhand’s sales support manager, Val Mc Auley on 087 244 0893 or their nearest Amazone dealer, details on www.farmhand.ie/amazone.

