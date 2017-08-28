Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (August 28)

Ferbane/Banagher Macra

Our club officers, Sarah Kelly, Laura Keena, Philippa Ryan and Paul Molloy took part in the Macra na Feirme Club officer training in NUIG in Galway Saturday, August 19, to update their skills and knowledge for their individual officer roles for the incoming year. We wish them every success in their roles and hope the training will help them out in the year ahead.

Congratulations:

Congratulations and best wishes to all the Leaving certificate students who recently got their results and are received offers for college places through the CAO.

Meeting:

Ferbane/Banagher Macra members will have their next meeting in Flynn's Bar, Banagher on the 11th September at 9pm. The club has some exciting events coming up in the coming months ranging from sports, agriculture to public speaking and drama. If your interested in going to any of these events coming up, and live in the Ferbane/Banagher and interested in or just socially why not get involved and join our Macra club. Contact Sarah Kelly on 086-3575915 for more information.

Homecoming:

The club had a homecoming on Monday, August 7, in McIntyre's of Shannon Harbour to celebrate the fantastic runner-up win in the International Miss Macra competition of member Angela Ryan who represented the club and county to come away with €500 cash prize and beautiful Tipperary crystal on behalf of the International Miss Macra festival. Angela thanked the club for coming down and supporting her on what will always be a memorable weekend for her and sincerely thanked all the club members, friends and family who supported her on the weekend and were part of the homecoming on the Monday night in McIntyre's of Shannon Harbour.

Tullamore Show:

Ferbane/Banagher Macra members along with Offaly Macra were part of the National Macra na Feirme tent at this year's Tullamore Show, helping to promote the organisation and encourage young people to join and get involved and giving out details of upcoming events and activities in the macra calendar. Well done to all members who got involved at the stand along with Offaly Macra.