Offaly Greens meet IFA President at Tullamore Show

Offaly Green party member Pippa Hackett had a busy and enjoyable day at the Tullamore Show over the weekend, and attended the show with her four children and husband Mark.

“What a wonderful event it was. The weather couldn’t have been better, and there was a superb atmosphere among the many tens of thousands of people who attended," Pippa remarked.

Ms Hackett was mixing business with pleasure, as she is also the Green Party’s Spokesperson on Agriculture. “I had a lovely chat with IFA president Joe Healy, who hails from Athenry, and we reminisced about Offaly winning their first Senior Hurling Championship against Galway, way back in 1981."

"I also enjoyed a lengthy debate with Justin McCarthy, editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. We discussed the future of their recent venture, Tullamore Farm, a 180 acre demonstration farm, and although we have some differences of opinion on what the purpose of this project should be, I was pleased to see that he was open to dialogue, and will be signing up to any suitable agri-environmental schemes that become available over the 15-year lifespan of the endeavour," she added.

"I am looking forward to the next big agricultural event to take place in the midlands, The Ploughing Championships which takes place in mid-September, just up the road from the Tullamore Show in Screggan," Pippa concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.