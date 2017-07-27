Extra time for Offaly farmers to submit data for Farm Improvement Plans

Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has confirmed that the deadline for submission of data for Farm Improvement Plans in Knowledge Transfer Groups will be extended until August 21, 2017, giving Offaly farmers more time to compile and complete the information.

“My Fine Gael colleague, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has confirmed to me that the that the deadline for submission of data for Farm Improvement Plans in Knowledge Transfer Groups will be extended," she said.

“This will give Offaly farmers more time to get their information in order. No doubt farm advisors and planners will welcome this extension of the deadline to complete their work," Marcella added.

The new deadline will also allow vets to finalise Animal Health Measures for farmer participants. Funding of €100m is allocated under the RDP for Knowledge Transfer Groups across the dairy, beef, equine, sheep, tillage and poultry sectors. It is crucial funding for many Offaly farmers.

“It’s important for farmers to remember that the July 31 deadline for holding meetings of KT Groups remains in place," Marcella explained.

“However, as Minister Creed has highlighted, allowing farmers more time to progress the outstanding work under the scheme will allow them to derive maximum benefit from the Knowledge Transfer Programme. All in all this is good news for farmers here in Offaly.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

