Can Offaly's Angela win Miss Macra crown?

The Macra na Feirme organisation's annual Miss Macra competition will be held in Tipperary over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Angela Ryan will be representing Offaly, hoping to take the coveted crown back to the faithful county.

Angela is the current PRO of the Ferbane/Banagher Macra club as well as the Queen of the Land Festival.

Angela showed her farming prowess on the national stage just last year when she won the IFJ's National 'Know your Ag' Quiz Finals.

She has also represented her club and county in dairy, beef and sheep stock judging, and recently took part in a farming exchange with Scotland.

Angela is heavily involved in Macra events and initiatives in Offaly, and enjoys public speaking, organising events, playing basketball, volleyball, tag rugby and bowling at county and national level.

The International Miss Macra Festival takes place in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Sunday, August 6 and more information can be found on the Offaly Macra Facebook page.

