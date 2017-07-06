Huge farm machinery auction set for Tullamore

On the instruction of a local resident, GVM Tullamore are host an auction of a sizeable stock of farm vehicles and machines at the end of the month.

The auction will be held at GVM Tullamore Livestock Mart on Thursday, July 27 at 1.30pm.



Viewing will commence from 10.30am on the morning of the auction at the mart premises, and no prior viewings will be facilitated. No outside lots will be accepted.

Machinery for sale on the day at the auction include:

2011 New Holland 50-70 with New Holland 90FC loader includes Quicke 6ft bucket and 5ft tine grab in excellent condition. 2680hrs, Tyres 60%, full service history available.

Full set of New Holland weights (x10).

2004 New Holland TM120, 5109 hrs, mint condition full service history available.

2011 10ft 6 Splendimo 321PC trailed Lely mower.

2013 12ft Ifor Williams cattle trailer.

2001 New Holland LM410 teleporter includes 7ft bucket and pallet forks full service history available.

2011 6ft Nugent shear-grab. 8ft Silage fork. Silage plough. Bale spike.

2013 2628M 9ft Kverneland mower.

2013 Bogbale L2 Plus 1 ½ tone spreader complete with cover.

Corn roller. Auger.

Fleming bale handler.

Fleming yard scraper.

Good year 460x70 tyres and rims (x4).

Post driver.

18X7ft Silage/Corn Trailer.

Hi-Spec Agitator.

Log splitter.

Hi-Spec 800 muck spreader.

2005 Ifor Williams 10x6 flat-bed trailer.

2004 2,400 gallon Major slurry tank.

12x7 single axle tractor tipping trailer with steel floor.

Nugent hoof pairing crate.

Car Trailer 8ft x 5ft.

Cement mixer with 2.5hp Honda engine.

Mc- Connell PA93 high power hedge-cutter.

Honda power-washer.

2012 Lely hay rake.

Land roller.

PZ hay turner.

Selection of workshop tools.

2013 JF 1050 Harvester.

Kuhn Swarter.

Contact GVM Tullamore for further details on 05793 21196 or search 'Tullamore Mart' on Done Deal to see additional lots and pictures.

