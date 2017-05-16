Small residential farm to go under the hammer in Offaly

A 14-acre residential farm in Offaly is going to be sold by auction this summer by the joint agents for the property, Philip Kelly of DNG Kelly Duncan and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers.

The compact farm has just come on the market at Ballynakill, Geashill, Co. Offaly, and the majority of the land is currently laid out in tillage with a small portion of the land in grass.

This prime parcel is centrally located with road frontage just 4km from Walsh Island, 6km from Daingean and 7.5 km from Geashill, Co. Offaly.

This residential farm is being offered for sale in three lots. The first lot comprises of a 3 bedroom bungalow on a 1 acre site. The second lot will comprise of 13-acres of prime agricultural land with sheds, while the third lot will comprise of the entire 14 acre residential farm, including the bungalow and adjoining lands.

Joint Agents for the auction Philip Kelly of DNG Kelly Duncan and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers explained that this is a particularly attractive property as it encompasses everything one would need to start of their own farming enterprise.

This prime residential farm will be offered for sale by public auction on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 3pm in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

All enquires are through Joint selling agents GVM Auctioneers Tullamore or DNG Kelly Duncan Tullamore. Visit www.gvm.ie for more information.

